Noise ordinance changes introduced to Waynesboro city council

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) -A change to Waynesboro’s noise ordinance was introduced at city council’s meeting.

This comes months after city officials have been meeting with business owners to make the guidelines more clear and help determine what should be the the maximum noise volume.

”They have landed right now on 75 decibels as a max and those measurements would be taken at the property line that is closest to the nearest residentially occupied structure,” said Mike Wilhelm, Assistant City Manager of Public Safety for Waynesboro.

Wilhelm said he feels like they have come up with a reasonable compromise to accommodate the businesses impacted and the residents in the nearby neighborhood.

“You have an entertainment venue and you have businesses all on side and a lone residents on the southside, we would take the measurements from the southside of that because that is the where the residentially occupied structure is at,” said Wilhelm.

For outside entertainment venues, it is a hard shut off at 11 p.m., if it is an inside event, after 11 p.m. they are allowed to reduce the level where the noise cannot be heard outside of the structure.

John Hayes, the owner of Bottles in Waynesboro, said the biggest thing they wanted to see is more clear guidelines on what the city is looking for, so they can stay in compliance.

”If they got straight forward guidelines, like what they are talking about now with very clear decibel reading at the property line, I think it really keeps everyone honest and on the same page as far as what the expectations are and what we need to do as a business to comply,” said Hayes.

The city has been working with the businesses, Hayes said there has been a lot of good dialogue.

“I think they have done a good job of listening to business owners, listening to residents, and try to find a sweat point where we can exist and do we do best and the residents in the nearby area can also do what they need to do,” said Hayes.

Hayes said as the city continues to grow and more venues open, it is good to have these conversations now and have those clear guidelines.

There will be a public hearing at the next city council meeting on January 9.

