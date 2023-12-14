Santa Claus bringing Christmas cheer

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Christmas is just around the corner, and children all over the Valley have been compiling their Christmas lists on what they would like Santa Claus to bring.

While Santa Claus has a lot of work to do, Saint Nick said it is exciting to see the children and hear what they would like to see under the tree for Christmas.

“I love when the children ask for their family to be together and just to be with their family and friends for the holidays,” said Saint Nicholas.

He said the best part of being Santa Claus is bringing Christmas cheer to children everywhere.

“I enjoy the children coming in and greeting me, they are just so excited for the holidays and it is just wonderful,” Saint Nick added, ”When the little ones run in and just want a hug and tell you what they want for Christmas it is just wonderful.”

It is important to Santa that every child feels included and welcome when telling him what they would like for Christmas.

While staffing shortages even impact the North Pole, there are still many who want to bring Christmas joy.

“I wish for a very Merry Christmas for everyone and to be together with friends and family. Which is the true meaning of Christmas, being together with friends and family to celebrate the holiday,” said Saint Nicholas.

Santa said the most magical part of the holiday season is visiting with all, young and old.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.