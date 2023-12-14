Shenandoah County ECC staff get bonus from state grant

WOODSTOCK, Va. (WHSV) - Shenandoah County’s Emergency Communications Center staff will be getting a special gift this holiday season: a one-time bonus payment courtesy of a state grant.

On Tuesday night the Shenandoah County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to approve an ordinance authorizing bonus payments of $2,500 for full-time ECC staff and $1,200 for part-time staff.

“It’s generated from the Commonwealth of Virginia and their interest to retain qualified telecommunicators. We value our staff, value what they do in the public safety community, and we wanted to take advantage of state grant funding for this,” said Shenandoah County Administrator Evan Vass.

The money comes from the Virginia Department of Emergency Management and will be available to staff before the end of the year.

“Hopefully it helps them on a personal basis. I hope they recognize their value in the public safety infrastructure and hierarchy. They are often the ones that maybe you don’t recognize as public safety providers but they absolutely are and so we’re hoping that this is a little gesture of our appreciation for what they do,” said Vass.

Shenandoah County has 22 full-time ECC staff members and three part-time staff members who will receive the bonuses.

“Everybody that works for Shenandoah County is important so in this particular context it was a funding source from the Commonwealth recognizing this particular segment of our workforce. Anytime we can take advantage of state dollars to help our folks we’re going to do that,” said Vass.

