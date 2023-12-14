Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits
Nominate a Teacher of the Month

Smithland Elementary students participate in ‘Cooking with Fractions’

Fraction Pizza
Fraction Pizza(WHSV)
By Julian Bussells
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 3:24 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - At Smithland Elementary School, a second-grade class participated in a project called ‘Cooking with Fractions’. This project gave students the opportunity to experience what it was like to operate a restaurant.

Funded by the Stephanie Van Nortwick grant from the Harrisonburg Education Foundation, this project allowed the students to learn math and fractions in a hands on and fun way while also tying in economics and money into the lesson.

“Anytime the kids can do things that are hands on and can discover things on their own, they learn it at so much deeper of a level than just a worksheet or me explaining it,” said Michelle Hunt, a second-grade teacher at Smithland Elementary who organized the event. “They’ve come out with some really cool knowledge that’s above a second grade level through this project.”

Some items on the menu at the restaurant prepared by the students included pizza, quesadillas and snack mix.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Augusta County Sheriff’s deputy placed on administrative leave
FILE: Police lights
Carjacking & stabbing suspect enters Shenandoah County
Michael Snyder (third from left) and family. Snyder died due to a heart attack while rocking...
Father dies unexpectedly rocking his baby to sleep
Mugshots: Clifford Dugan and Nicole Saunders (L-R)
Fourth grade students exposed to fentanyl; two people arrested
Geminid Meteor Shower Peaks This Week

Latest News

Downtown Staunton city hall building.
The City of Staunton announces its holiday time adjustments
City of Staunton - Holiday Service-Times Adjusted
FILE: Handcuffs Graphic
2 charged after police find meth in soda can
WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Plenty of sunshine into late week