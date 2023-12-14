Smithland Elementary students participate in ‘Cooking with Fractions’

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - At Smithland Elementary School, a second-grade class participated in a project called ‘Cooking with Fractions’. This project gave students the opportunity to experience what it was like to operate a restaurant.

Funded by the Stephanie Van Nortwick grant from the Harrisonburg Education Foundation, this project allowed the students to learn math and fractions in a hands on and fun way while also tying in economics and money into the lesson.

“Anytime the kids can do things that are hands on and can discover things on their own, they learn it at so much deeper of a level than just a worksheet or me explaining it,” said Michelle Hunt, a second-grade teacher at Smithland Elementary who organized the event. “They’ve come out with some really cool knowledge that’s above a second grade level through this project.”

Some items on the menu at the restaurant prepared by the students included pizza, quesadillas and snack mix.

