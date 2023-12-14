Staunton west end business reflects on first months open

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) -There will be a workshop to discuss the needs and desires for Staunton’s West End in January, according to city officials.

West End residents and business owner are invited to take an online survey to explain what they would like to see. A team of consultants, stakeholders and city officials will collaborate to improve the West End.

Blake Leitch, owner of Secret Garden Supply Co. on Churchville Avenue, said so far business is great.

“We have had a lot of unique individuals come in here requesting anything from house plants to vegetables,” said Leitch.

Leitch hopes to see more traffic in Staunton’s West End.

“We have had a lot of eyes on this side of town now that we have have been here. Gardening is a huge thing, everything from house plants, to part-time gardeners to farmers, everyone is coming in this way,” Leitch continued, “We hope to see more business pop up and start thriving in this side of town, get more action over here.”

Leitch said he is happy with the location.

“There are not too many stores over here, it’s a great location it’s a big location,” Leitch continued, “A large location for a lot of supplies trying to check all the boxes for all the types of growing so there are a lot supplies we need to get in and carry for everybody.”

The Secret Garden Supply Co. is looking to expand into selling mulch and have a greenhouse.

“Our goal is to have a greenhouse on the side of the building we will have vegetable starts, flower starts, to hopefully provide everyone with this spring,” said Leitch.

Leitch said he has enjoyed meeting the people who come into the store and many end up staying and visiting.

The workshop is on January 9 at 5:30 p.m. at the Central Shenandoah EMS Council on West Beverley Street.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.