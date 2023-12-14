Cream of the Crop
Toy Convoy distributes toys to over 1,400 kids in Rockingham County

Toy Convoy Distribution
Toy Convoy Distribution(WHSV)
By Julian Bussells
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 9:55 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - After another successful year of collecting toys for the Toy Convoy the Salvation Army of Harrisonburg was at the Rockingham County Fairgrounds distributing those toys to those in need. Toys will be distributed to over 1,400 children in the area.

“We’ve had so many people who have been thankful, they’ve been wishing us a Merry Christmas, and we see joy in their faces and that’s something we look forward to,” said Lt. Sharon Ingold of the Salvation Army of Harrisonburg.

The Salvation Army would also like to thank all the volunteers who have helped out, including Mole Hill Bikes, who helped out with the bicycles.

“We get a real good feeling, and we have a lot of good volunteers that stick with us and we just enjoy it,” said Margie Miller, a longtime volunteer.

The Salvation Army also hopes to have another successful Toy Convoy next year.

