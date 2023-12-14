Unattended firearm found in middle school bathroom

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - An unattended firearm was found in a restroom at Hidden Valley Middle School during a basketball game versus William Byrd Middle School on Wednesday.

The firearm was discovered by an adult who notified school staff. Staff quickly locked the restroom to secure the firearm, secured the building and contacted the Roanoke County Police Department.

The Roanoke County Police discovered it was a department-issued firearm belonging to an off-duty Roanoke County Police officer who was attending the game and left the firearm unattended after leaving the restroom. The officer quickly recovered the firearm..

Police thank everyone for their quick actions and calm demeanor to ensure the safety of the student-athletes and attendees.

The Police Department is reviewing the circumstances around the matter.

