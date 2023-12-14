Urgie’s Cheesesteaks offers reward for vandal

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A Harrisonburg business has been the target of recent vandalism. Urgie’s Cheesesteaks has been egged three times in the last five days. Harrisonburg police are investigating the vandalism but Urgie’s is also asking for the public’s help to find the culprit.

“It’s a little frustrating that someone wants to take out frustrations without actually communicating with us about whatever is ailing them,” said Urgie’s Co-Owner Tommy Urglavitch. “We don’t want this to go on with us, we don’t want this to go on with other local businesses. It’s a monetary, it’s a mental headache to deal with all of this.”

Urgie’s building has been egged twice in the past week and one of the owners’ work truck was egged during the third incident.

“I have a five-year-old daughter and I was supposed to take her to go see Santa and we almost missed it because instead of me getting over there at 8 o’clock in the morning I was here power-washing and watching all of my paint chip away to get egg off my building. It just stinks when it gets down to that level,” said Urglavitch.

Urgie’s was initially offering a $500 reward for anyone who could find the person responsible for the vandalism. Then Harrisonburg Hyundai and Harrisonburg Honda, a business that partners with Urgie’s often, heard about what happened and decided to up the ante.

“They offered to double the reward so now the reward is $1,000 to find the person who is doing this just to get it to stop and so we can move on,” said Urglavitch.

The egging has caused some minor damage to the restaurant and bar’s building as cleaning off the eggs has stripped off some of its paint. Something that the owners will have to fix.

“My brother and I aren’t a major corporation we’re not one of the big chains here so my brother and I did a lot of this handmade stuff ourselves. We painted a lot of this, we have a lot of blood, sweat, and tears in this building. We finally have the final product after six and a half years with the last edition we finished a couple of months ago and now we have to go through and buy more paint, we have to paint it because when we clean the eggs off it’s stripping up our paint and all of our hard work,” said Urglavitch.

The Harrisonburg Police Department said that the culprit could face property damage charges. Tommy Urglavitch said he hopes that whoever is responsible realizes the impact vandalism has on small businesses.

“We’re dealing with a lot of other stuff as small business owners right now and just remember that. It just affects more than just a piece of paper or the paint or the window or something like that,” he said.

Urglavitch said he hopes whoever is responsible will confess on their own.

“Come on in, tell us you did it, pay for the damages. If I don’t have to give a reward we may not press charges, we can move on. It’s not going to affect your college career it’s not going to affect, if you’re a college student, anything else,” he said.

