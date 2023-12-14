Virginia Lottery Holiday Sing-Along Winners

Cream of the Crop
holiday singalong
By Jordan Wood
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 10:10 AM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
December 13th winner: Pam Breeden

Question: On the first day of Christmas my true love gave to me...

Correct Answer: A partridge in a pear tree

December 12th winner: Donnie Riggleman

Question: You know Dasher and Dancer and Prancer and Vixen, Comet and Cupid and Donner and...

Correct Answer: Blitzen

December 11th winner: Peggy Hill

Question: Dashing through the snow, on a one-horse open sleigh, over the fields we go, laughing all the way, bells on bob-tails ring...

Correct Answer: Making spirits bright

December 8th winner: Carrie Spitzer

Question: Frosty the snowman has a jolly happy soul, with a corncob pipe and button nose and two eyes...

Correct Answer: Made out of coal

