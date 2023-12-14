Virginia Lottery Holiday Sing-Along Winners
December 13th winner: Pam Breeden
Question: On the first day of Christmas my true love gave to me...
Correct Answer: A partridge in a pear tree
December 12th winner: Donnie Riggleman
Question: You know Dasher and Dancer and Prancer and Vixen, Comet and Cupid and Donner and...
Correct Answer: Blitzen
December 11th winner: Peggy Hill
Question: Dashing through the snow, on a one-horse open sleigh, over the fields we go, laughing all the way, bells on bob-tails ring...
Correct Answer: Making spirits bright
December 8th winner: Carrie Spitzer
Question: Frosty the snowman has a jolly happy soul, with a corncob pipe and button nose and two eyes...
Correct Answer: Made out of coal
