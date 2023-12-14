Cream of the Crop
‘When you feel different, you drive differently’ VA CCA’s safe driving campaign

By Mike Staley
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 6:19 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia Cannabis Control Authority launched a new safe driving campaign to inform people of the risks of driving under the influence of cannabis.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, from 2019 - 2021, 54% of drivers seriously injured in crashes tested positive for alcohol or drugs. 25% of those drivers tested positive for Marijuana. In 2020, there were an estimated 11.7 million people who drove under the influence of weed.

The CAA said even if it’s legal to smoke weed, it’s always illegal to be intoxicated behind the wheel.

“Not only does driving under the influence of cannabis put yourself and others in danger and it impacts on public health and safety,” Brianna Bonat, health policy & data manager for the CCA said. “Legally there’s other consequences that a DUI charge for cannabis is the same DUI charge for alcohol.”

According to the CAA website, around 47% percent of people who used marijuana reported not having a plan for a sober ride.

”It can alter decision making, it can impair your decision making and it can also disrupt perception, which are all skills that you use while driving,” Bonat said. When you feel different, you drive differently so making sure that if there is any cannabis use at your home, privately, that you are planning for a sober ride.”

