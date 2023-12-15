Another round of beneficial rain on the way

(WHSV) - A very strong coastal low is on the way for Sunday and this will bring in much needed rain, but is it enough to end the drought?

This is how much rain would be needed to end the drought, as of 12-14-2023. The problem is that you need rain over a period of time, one large storm isn’t always the best way. Snow is the best way to put moisture back in the ground but typically our snowiest days come in January and February. After rain last week and another round, we are making great progress at chipping away this drought.

How much rain needed to end the drought. As of 12-7-2023 (Maxuser | WHSV)

CURRENT DROUGHT

Here’s a look at the current drought for the area, updated on Thursday, December 14th, 2023. Even after a rain event, the surface can dry out fast with wind or warmer temperatures. So it’s important to note we still have a lot of dry fuels in the area but conditions have certainly been improving.

WHAT CAN CHANGE:

Right now the one thing to watch is the track. This coastal low which should turn into a Nor’easter will likely hug the coastline. If the track is more to the west, then we would end up with more rain and stronger winds. However, at this time the biggest impact will remain south and east of our area. That’s where the strongest wind and heaviest rain will be.

RAIN

Showers will increase in coverage Sunday morning across the area, likely south to north. Heavy rain at times mainly in the mid to late afternoon. Then showers continue into Sunday night as the rain tapers off into Monday morning. Overall rainfall is expected to be 0.50″-1.50″ for the area with most seeing around 1″. Lowest numbers should be in West Virginia, while highest amounts would be east of I-81. Rainfall 2″+ is expected on the eastern side of the Blue Ridge and east.

WIND

Winds locally, won’t be an issue Sunday with the rain. Likely Sunday night the breeze will start to pick up. Wind continues to increase Sunday night and into Monday. The strongest winds will be on Monday and generally as we dry out. Sustained winds 10-20mph out of the northwest. Gusts at times 20-30mph with some of the mountain tops even seeing gusts as high as 40mph. This limits any down trees or power outages. No wind advisory is expected.

12-17-2023 (WHSV)

SNOW

As the area dries out, rain turns to snow into Monday morning for the Alleghenies. This continues through the day but only for the Alleghenies. The rest of the area will have a mainly dry Monday. However, another piece of energy swings through Monday night into early Tuesday. This will drive flurries and a few snow squalls through the rest of the area.

This will not be a heavy wet snow like last week, and this is a completely different setup. This will be less moisture, a dry snow and limited accumulation outside of the Alleghenies.

Alleghenies: 2-4″ of snow with locally higher amounts

Elsewhere: A trace or a dusting of snow for some. This will not be widespread. At most, up to 1/2″. Higher ridges above 2,000′ could see up to 1″ in a snow squall but this will not be widespread.

LONG RANGE

There could be potential for more moisture at the very end of the month into the new year. Now whether that’s rain or snow, that’s still the question, but what we are saying is that there is a little more indication of some active storm tracks at the very end of December.

Overall yes, this is a much needed rain on Sunday and will continue to chip away at the drought. Likely not an ender but we are getting there. Updates on your local forecast from the WHSV First Alert Storm Team can be found on the WHSV Weather App. (This is different from the news app).

