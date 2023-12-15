Charlie Obaugh RV & Outdoor Center Student Athlete of the Week: Victor Bullard

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - “Some of them were crying tears of joy... it was electric.”

This fall, Harrisonburg senior Victor Bullard helped lead the Blue Streaks to their first win since 2021. After going 0-10 in 2022, the Blue Streaks ended the season with a 4-6 mark in 2023.

“We did great against adversity and this is a big step from where we were last year,” said Bullard.

After transferring from Wilson Memorial his junior year, Bullard had an immediate impact on his teammates. This fall, he served as captain and was named to the All-District team on both sides of the ball.

“He gets involved in the game,” said Harrisonburg football coach Kyle Gillenwater. “He plays hard and plays fast.”

Bullard has also competed for the Blue Streaks in other sports including basketball, track, and baseball. After giving up baseball at eight years old, Bullard returned to the diamond when he tried out for the team his junior year. Not only did he make the varsity squad, but he also led the Blue Streaks in on-base percentage.

“It felt natural to me and some people were looking up to me towards the bigger games and playoffs,” added Bullard.

Bullard boasts a 4.2 GPA and takes his classes at Blue Ridge Community College. This spring, he plans to graduate with an associate degree.

“He was probably the best student in my class last year,” said Harrisonburg math teacher Eric Morris. “He’s very bright and a good problem solver.”

Bullard is still exploring options to continue his football career at the college level. In the meantime, he is focused on enjoying his final semester as a Blue Streak.

“At the end of the day, you’ll never be satisfied if you’re not having fun.”

