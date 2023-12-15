Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits
Nominate a Teacher of the Month

Charlie Obaugh RV & Outdoor Center Student Athlete of the Week: Victor Bullard

Charlie Obaugh RV & Outdoor Center Student Athlete of the Week: Victor Bullard
Charlie Obaugh RV & Outdoor Center Student Athlete of the Week: Victor Bullard(WHSV)
By Peri Sheinin
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 11:52 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Charlie Obaugh RV & Outdoor Center Student Athlete of the Week: Victor Bullard

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - “Some of them were crying tears of joy... it was electric.”

This fall, Harrisonburg senior Victor Bullard helped lead the Blue Streaks to their first win since 2021. After going 0-10 in 2022, the Blue Streaks ended the season with a 4-6 mark in 2023.

“We did great against adversity and this is a big step from where we were last year,” said Bullard.

After transferring from Wilson Memorial his junior year, Bullard had an immediate impact on his teammates. This fall, he served as captain and was named to the All-District team on both sides of the ball.

“He gets involved in the game,” said Harrisonburg football coach Kyle Gillenwater. “He plays hard and plays fast.”

Bullard has also competed for the Blue Streaks in other sports including basketball, track, and baseball. After giving up baseball at eight years old, Bullard returned to the diamond when he tried out for the team his junior year. Not only did he make the varsity squad, but he also led the Blue Streaks in on-base percentage.

“It felt natural to me and some people were looking up to me towards the bigger games and playoffs,” added Bullard.

Bullard boasts a 4.2 GPA and takes his classes at Blue Ridge Community College. This spring, he plans to graduate with an associate degree.

“He was probably the best student in my class last year,” said Harrisonburg math teacher Eric Morris. “He’s very bright and a good problem solver.”

Bullard is still exploring options to continue his football career at the college level. In the meantime, he is focused on enjoying his final semester as a Blue Streak.

“At the end of the day, you’ll never be satisfied if you’re not having fun.”

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE: Police lights
Carjacking & stabbing suspect enters Shenandoah County
Augusta County Sheriff's Office announces alleged reckless handling of a firearm arrest.
ACSO: Fishersville man arrested for alleged reckless handling of a firearm
Authorities say a pickup truck driven by 43-year-old Nicky Stone and an SUV driven by...
Married couple hospitalized after crashing head-on, authorities say
Unattended gun found in middle school bathroom
Authorities said they are searching for Ashton Cole Sensing, who is wanted for allegedly...
Man arrested for allegedly killing toddler after throwing him against a wall while babysitting

Latest News

On Wednesday, Page County girls basketball powered past East Rockingham.
Page County girls basketball powers past East Rockingham
The Dukes have been led by players such as TJ Bickerstaff, who was voted the Sun Belt Player...
Bickerstaff helps lead No. 20 Dukes to 9-0 start
Nick Kidwell is back on the field for practice, not as a player, but as a coach of the...
Kidwell steps into new role for bowl game
Bob Chesney speaks with WHSV Sports Director Jarvis Haren after his introductory press conference
JMU introduces Bob Chesney as head football coach