Developer seeks to build 113 housing units off Country Club Road in Harrisonburg

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A developer is seeking to build 57 townhomes and 54 apartments near the intersection of Country Club and Keezletown Roads in Harrisonburg. The project, called Tuscan Village, would be built on a little more than 12 acres of land.

Harrisonburg Co-Housing LLC seeks to rezone the property from medium to high-density residential use. It also seeks to amend the city’s comprehensive plan for the area from low to medium-density residential use. It has also requested a special use permit to build townhomes with no more than eight units.

Earlier this week, the Harrisonburg Planning Commission unanimously recommended approval of all three requests.

“That area right now, a lot of is vacant or land with maybe one detached home on it, so this did challenge us to think about how we foresee the rest of that area to be developed,” said Harrisonburg Deputy Director of Community Development Thanh Dang. “With the type of housing and density we’re calling for, we were comfortable with the increasing of planned density in that area.”

Harrisonburg Community Development staff said that the project would help meet the city’s need for workforce housing.

“Based on the proffers they have provided with the rezoning, those apartments will have no more than two bedrooms. So, I think their original plan they’ve proposed is that they would be one-bedroom apartments, but they’ve proffered that they could have the possibility of having two bedrooms,” said Dang.

Dang said that unlike the apartments, the developer’s intention is for the townhomes to be sold rather than rented. Tuscan Village would also include two detached single-family homes, one of which already exists on the property. There is also an office space already on the property that will remain there.

The developer also has plans to build road infrastructure as part of Tuscan Village, which the city said is important to ensure the project would fit with future plans for the area.

“It’s important for us when working with a developer to consider what the future of the public street network is. As I mentioned, they are proffering that they would construct two public streets that would go through the development with stubs or connections that would potentially connect into future development on adjacent sites that are currently vacant,” said Dang.

The streets built by the developer would also connect to Country Club and Keezletown Roads. The development is not projected to add enough cars to the road to require a traffic impact study but Dang said the city does already have future plans to improve Country Club and Keezletown Roads.

Tuscan Village is also estimated to add around 60 students to Harrisonburg City Public Schools if it is approved.

The project will go before the Harrisonburg City Council in January.

