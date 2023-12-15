Disaster relief applications open for Shenandoah County farmers

SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - After an extreme drought affected most of the Valley this summer many localities began to apply for state-funded relief.

Thursday, the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced assistance for Shenandoah County farmers.

The USDA said the Livestock Forage Disaster Program provides compensation if you suffer grazing losses due to drought conditions.

This applies to privately owned or cash-leased land along with fire on federally managed land.

Documentation for this relief funding must be submitted by Jan 30 2024 for 2023 losses.

Per a USDA press release: “County committees can only accept LFP applications after notification is received by the National Office of qualifying drought or if a federal agency prohibits producers from grazing normal permitted livestock on federally managed lands due to qualifying fire. You must complete a CCC-853 and the required supporting documentation...”

