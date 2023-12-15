Elkton hosting its largest ever Old Town Christmas celebration

ELKTON, Va. (WHSV) - The Town of Elkton is holding a big holiday celebration on Saturday with its Downtown Christmas Marketplace and Old Town Christmas event. The town has been hosting similar versions of the event for five years.

“This year will be the largest of the combined events with the 20 vendors. I think our max in the past has been about 12, so we’ll definitely have more of those. Then, just the amount of activities with church groups, businesses, and various sponsors, there are just lots of different and new activities that are taking place,” said Elkton Mayor Josh Gooden.

The Old Town Christmas activities will be held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. and include things like hay wagon rides through town, visits with Santa, and music throughout downtown.

The Downtown marketplace will run from noon to 4 p.m. and include 20 vendors set up outside the town hall as well as extended hours for local downtown businesses.

“Our main hope is that residents and visitors get in the doors, and even if you’re not shopping and purchasing from them, just spread the word and tell all your friends and neighbors to go and shop at these businesses. They’re all members of our community, so we’re lucky to have them and look forward to long partnerships with them,” said Gooden.

The holiday event will also help raise money for the town’s downtown marketplace project.

“Elkton Progressive Improvement Committee actually took over the marketplace side of the event with helping coordinate the vendors. They will also be hosting a bake sale where all of the proceeds will go toward building that marketplace, as well as all the vendor fees are going toward building that marketplace,” said Gooden.

Gooden said that the Elkton Town Council hopes to award the contract for the construction of the downtown marketplace at its meeting Monday night. The goal is to start work on the project by the end of the year.

