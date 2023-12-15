Cream of the Crop
Lil Guss' Restaurant donates toys to South River Elementary School

Lil Guss
By Julian Bussells
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 4:35 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
GROTTOES, Va. (WHSV) - Toys that have been collected by Lil Guss’ Restaurant were donated to South River Elementary School on Friday.

This is the second year of hosting this toy drive for local children in need. Some of the toys that were donated include board games, sports balls, and a couple of bicycles.

“Kids need it,” said Thomas Marchese, co-owner of Lil Guss’ Restaurant, “there are a lot of families out there right now struggling, so everyone needs a little bit of help at hand and so everybody gets a good Christmas for the kids that may not get something, so we’re hoping that we can help out a little bit.”

Marchese added the restaurant would not have been able to do this without the generosity of the community.

