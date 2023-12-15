Cream of the Crop
Multiple agencies responding after plane crashes along I-26 near Asheville

The FAA confirmed that the crash happened around 8:15 p.m. on Thursday night
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 9:15 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) said a portion of I-26 is shut down as multiple agencies respond to a plane crash.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) confirmed that the plane crashed along I-26 at around 8:15 p.m. They added that two people were on board the plane. However, their current conditions are unknown.

According to officials from the Asheville Regional Airport, as the pilot approached the airport, they reported that they might need assistance. However, officials confirmed that they were unable to make it to the airport and were forced to land on I-26.

The NCDOT said the portion of I-26 west at Airport Road is currently shut down due to the crash. Drivers in the area, can use the following detour to avoid the area.

