Plenty of sunshine to end the week

FRIDAY: Plenty of sunshine and cold early. Temperatures into the 30s. Sunshine for the day. Highs bump up a few degrees this afternoon into the mid 50s. A few spots could approach the upper 50s. Pleasantly cool. Clear through the evening and cooling fast with sunset. Temperatures falling into the 40s quickly. Mostly clear overnight. Lows into the mid 20s.

SATURDAY: A cold start with temperatures into the 30s and mostly sunny during the morning. Increasing clouds into the afternoon and cool. Highs in the low 50s. If we see more sun and the clouds are slower to roll in, then highs would be in the mid 50s. A chilly evening with temperatures into the 40s and mostly cloudy. Cloudy overnight with lows into the low 30s.

SUNDAY: Cloudy and chilly early as temperatures rise through the 30s. Plan for a cool day with afternoon temperatures in the 40s. Showers should start to arrive with our next system south to north by late morning to early afternoon. Rain will be heavier late afternoon into the evening. Temperatures continue to rise into the mid 40s for the evening with rain showers so our highs will be much later than usual. Highs will be at least into the late evening eventually getting into the mid to upper 40s.

Rain continues into the evening with a few pockets of heavy rain at times, temps in the 40s. Turning breezy. Heavier rains let up before midnight, few showers still overnight but winds won’t be strong or gusty. Temperatures remain in the 40s overnight.

MONDAY: A cool morning with temperatures into the 40s. Turning windy as we dry out. Cloudy with a few morning showers tapering off before noon but wind increasing throughout the day. Rain showers turn to snow for the Alleghenies. Elsewhere we are dry for most of the day. Highs in the mid 40s for West Virginia. Around 50 for the Valley and still windy.

For the Alleghenies, expect some upslope snow showers along the Alleghenies Monday night and into Tuesday. Elsewhere, a few scattered flurries Monday night and a couple of snow squalls. This is a different type of snow than last week. Moisture is limited and the snow will be more dry. Any accumulation would be minimal at best. For the Alleghenies, we’re looking at 2-4″ + into Tuesday. Lows in the mid 20s and windy. Feeling much colder with the wind.

TUESDAY: Decreasing clouds for the day and chilly. Likely still windy. Temperatures into the 30s to start. Mostly sunny into the afternoon with highs into the low to mid 40s. Clear into the evening. Chilly with temperatures quickly falling through the 30s. Clear overnight. Lows into the mid 20s.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny and cold early. Temperatures into the 30s. Plenty of sunshine for the day. Highs into the upper 40s to low 50s and staying cool. Clear into the evening and cooling fast. Temperatures into the 30s. Clear overnight with lows into the 20s.

