Sherando Methodist Church continuing to rebuild more than two years after fire destroyed former building

STUARTS DRAFT, Va. (WHSV) - It’s been more than two years since a fire destroyed Sherando Methodist Church in Stuarts Draft.

They have been working to rebuild a new place of worship for the congregation and community.

“It’s been a long process to get to where we are today and here we are on the site as we start our rebuild,” Steve Snyder, council chairman for Sherando Methodist Church said.

Sherando Methodist Church didn’t allow the devastation of losing its building to stop them, instead, they saw it as an opportunity to grow and make much-needed changes for the community.

“We do a lot of things for our community a lot of dinners, that sort of thing a lot of it outside so we flip-flopped the floor plan so now the kitchen and that sort of thing is near the parking lot,” Snyder said.

He said during this time Sherando Methodist Church has grown its congregation while doing its weekly worship at the Sherando Community building.

“It’s had its handful of setbacks and what have you,” Jeff Almarode, trustee chair and building committee chair said. “Thanks to our builder were able to go through each one of them and I think for the most part fairly smoothly, so I feel blessed for that, feel fortunate.”

Although construction isn’t set to be complete until next year, a piece of the community will forever live on within Sherando Methodist Church’s new walls.

Community members and members of the church were able to write on the 2x4′s that went up inside the church.

Snyder said the only things to survive the fire were the bell and some stained glass and they remain front and center of the new church.

“One of the things the community has told us they miss is the sound of that bell ringing on Sunday morning because it reverberates all around here and it won’t be long until they’ll be able to hear that once more,” Snyder said.

