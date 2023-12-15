Cream of the Crop
Staunton City Council discusses Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court, Uniontown plan

Downtown Staunton city hall building.
Downtown Staunton city hall building.
By Shelby Martin
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 12:53 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The Staunton City Council addressed both the potential move for the Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court and an updated plan for Uniontown.

The JDR Court is currently in a shared space in Augusta County. The Augusta County location will move to Verona, and because Staunton does not own the building, they’ve had to find a new location. In May, the Staunton City Council found a new home for the JDR Court at the Chesnut Hill Shopping Center on West Beverly Street.

At a meeting on December 14th, the court’s potential new location remained on the consent agenda. Council members did not propose any changes to the new location selected.

The council discussed new initiatives for the Uniontown Neighborhood Action Plan, including a proposed future land use map. According to senior planner Rodney Rhodes, Uniontown was only mentioned once in Staunton’s comprehensive plan.

The future land use map showed areas that would be developed for residential use and designated for low-density residential plan development. Rhodes also called for the city council to add Uniontown to its list of preserved historical areas.

“One of the current objectives is to support preservation efforts of Staunton’s African American communities and identify properties of historical and architectural significance.,” said Rhodes, “Staff is recommending that we add to that and support the preservation goals for Uniontown.”

The city council voted to pass the motion and adopt the updated plan.

