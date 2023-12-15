‘This is Home’ finds permanent location at MBU

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - “This is Home” finds a new, permanent location at Mary Baldwin University.

The “This is Home” collection features the stories of people who are the most vulnerable. It follows and tells the experiences, both good and bad, of people who do not have a place to call home.

The collection has a permanent location in the Carpenter building on MBU’s campus. Specifically, in a classroom where students studying social work have several classes.

Kate Simon, the photographer and former social work major at MBU, said the pictures will speak volumes for students. She said she hopes students use the photos as an opportunity to learn stories of people they could potentially work with as they enter their social work careers.

”Not only libraries and schools have picked this up. I mean, classrooms where we are training people to go out into the world and make a difference in this exact area,” Simon said.

Simon said the collection of photos is a form of imagery, and she emphasized the importance of asking questions. Each photo is associated with a story, which can be found on the Community Foundation of Central Blue Ridge’s website. She said these photos are of individuals but represent a collective story.

“The goal here was to pick individual photos to represent a larger issue in a way that places it here in our community but also makes you ask the question and want to learn more about these people,” Simon said.

