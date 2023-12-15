Verona sidewalk project making strides toward completion

VERONA, Va. (WHSV) - The Verona sidewalk project is ahead of schedule for its spring completion.

Earlier this year, the Augusta County Board of Supervisors voted to approve funding and construction for the sidewalk project, after six years of planning. The construction is set to take place on Laurel Hill Rd (State Route 611) and Lee Hwy (Route 11).

Doug Wolfe, Director of Community Development in Augusta County, said the weather for the project has allowed the contractor to make strides toward completion. He said his department allotted the contractors more time to complete the project, in case of unforeseen weather issues preventing construction and maintenance from occurring.

He said this is a first step in connecting residents in Augusta County to different business locations without the need for a car.

”We’re connecting the business areas that we have right here to our residential areas on the other side of Verona. It’s a much-needed project, and we are excited to have it underway,” Wolfe said.

The initial project is planned to have sidewalks stretch from the park-and-ride in Verona on 611 to the railroad tracks on the same road. Once that phase of the project is complete, contractors will tear apart Route 11 and make buildings, like the Augusta County Government Center, more accessible to residents.

Wolfe said people have not impeded the construction of the process. He gave praise to citizens for slowing down near construction zones and obeying traffic signals and traffic rerouting as the project continues to progress. He said he hopes people keep using the same safety as construction switches on Lee Hwy.

“Folks have been very respectful of the work zones. We haven’t had any issues. I think everyone understands that we need to slow down just a little bit to make it safe for the contractors to get this work done so we can deliver this project,” Wolfe said.

Wolfe said the Laurel Hill Rd sidewalk should be completed by early-mid Jan. 2024, and the project as a whole should wrap up in the springtime for people in Augusta County.

