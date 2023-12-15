Cream of the Crop
Waynesboro changes operational guidelines for WARM

The Waynesboro Area Refuge Ministry (WARM) House sign in Waynesboro.(WVIR)
By Olivia Whitehouse
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 6:35 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - The City of Waynesboro made updates to the guidelines that limited the amount of bed space at sites for the Waynesboro Area Refuge Ministry.

The updated operational guidelines for the WARM Cold Weather Shelter Program can allow shelter sites to add five or 10 additional beds depending on the square footage of the space, according to Acting Executive Director Brian Edwards. If the number of guests exceeds 20, there will need to be three volunteers present.

Edwards said this gives the shelter more flexibility as they are seeing shelter numbers increase.

”Last night was the first night we had gotten to 30 individuals, so... we transported ten to an overflow site,” said Edwards.

After Jan. 1, the shelter will run two sites simultaneously, which will increase the maximum number of beds to 70.

“We go through each and every day, and we have more and more people coming to us. We start holding our breath and seeing how many people are going to be there at our pickup site,” said Edwards.

Edwards said while the number of guests have been about the same as past years, the number of people coming to the shelter have been increasing since the season began.

