Broadway Police Department key in collecting donations for Brent Berry Food Drive

BROADWAY, Va. (WHSV) - The Brent Berry Food Drive is well underway. With donations being collected until Jan 4, 2024, locations across Harrisonburg and Rockingham County are filling up bins and trailers with food.

One place in particular makes this food drive a priority every year.

Chief Doug Miller and his team at the Broadway Police Department can be seen daily, rain or shine, collecting food and monetary donations for the Brent Berry Food Drive.

“This is the fourth year that the Broadway Police Department’s been involved with it, it’s progressively grown each year and this year is probably going to be a record-setting year for us, as well as Mr. Berry,” Chief Miller said.

Chief Miller said they partner with the Broadway FFA to make the donation collections possible.

“We try to have somebody out here that way we know we can reach the goal of the items we need and so forth and to interact with the people as well,” Chief Miller said. “You’re actually getting to see us not in a law enforcement capacity.”

Chief Miller said their goal is to have at least one trailer full and start filling up another one.

Donations are accepted at the Timberille Food Lion and Walmart, along with local schools.

He said you can also call the police department and drop off items there.

Chief Miller and his team have raised more than $14,000 for the food drive in monetary donations on top of the trailer of items collected.

James “Bucky” Berry, head of the Brent Berry Food Drive said Chief Miller is the type of guy who would give anyone the shirt off his back.

