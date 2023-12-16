Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits
Nominate a Teacher of the Month

JMU DL Green declares for NFL Draft

James Madison defensive lineman Jalen Green tackles South Alabama's Kentrel Bullock in the...
James Madison defensive lineman Jalen Green tackles South Alabama's Kentrel Bullock in the backfield during a football game on Sept. 30, 2023 (Steven Sodikoff/WHSV)((Steven Sodikoff/WHSV) | WHSV)
By Jarvis Haren
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 2:44 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WHSV) - Jalen Green has a goal to play football on Sundays and he took the first step in achieving that goal.

The James Madison defensive lineman declared for the NFL Draft, announcing the news on social media.

Green totaled 15.5 sacks in just nine games before his season was cut short due to injury. In addition Green has earned several postseason awards which includes multiple All-America honors along with winning the Bill Dudley Award.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Augusta Correctional Center (FILE)
Virginia Department of Corrections announces closure of Augusta Correctional Center and three other facilities
Rain
Another round of beneficial rain on the way
A local business in the Friendly City has been the target of recent vandalism. Urgie’s...
Urgie’s Cheesesteaks offers reward for vandal
The Villa Hills Police Department said around 12 p.m. they were among the departments called...
2 workers dead after incident in NKY
Augusta County Sheriff's Office announces alleged reckless handling of a firearm arrest.
ACSO: Fishersville man arrested for alleged reckless handling of a firearm

Latest News

No. 20 James Madison will look to extend its undefeated streak when the Dukes face Hampton on...
JMU men’s basketball prepares to face Hampton
Director of Athletics Jeff Bourne (left) introduces new JMU head coach Bob Chesney.
New coaches work together to lead JMU football
The Dukes have been led by players such as TJ Bickerstaff, who was voted the Sun Belt Player...
Bickerstaff helps lead No. 20 Dukes to 9-0 start
Nick Kidwell is back on the field for practice, not as a player, but as a coach of the...
Kidwell steps into new role for bowl game