JMU men’s basketball prepares to face Hampton

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - No. 20 James Madison will look to extend its undefeated streak when the Dukes face Hampton on Saturday.

JMU leads the all-time series 5-1 but the Dukes have never beaten the Pirates on the road. The Dukes are 9-0 and ranked in the AP Top 25 for the fifth week in a row.

However, the Pirates are riding on confidence as Hampton is coming off two back-to-back wins while scoring at least 100 points.

“Hampton is athletic,” said JMU men’s basketball head coach Mark Byington. “The team has transfers and I think they’re putting it all together. We have to be ready for them to be at their best.”

The Dukes and Pirates square off on Saturday at 2 p.m. in Hampton. This game will be broadcast live on FloHoops.

