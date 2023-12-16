New coaches work together to lead JMU football

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Next Saturday, James Madison will play in its first-ever bowl game.

The Dukes are led by two figures in head coaching roles as the team gets ready to face Air Force in the Armed Forces Bowl. JMU acting head coach Damian Wroblewski is joined by head coach Bob Chesney. According to the Dukes, the coaches are working together during practice, with Wroblewski organizing logistics while Chesney gets to know players on an individual basis.

“One of the advantages is that Chesney can weave his way through practice and be a little more personal,” said Wroblewski. “He has the ability to be around the players without having to worry about things like the clock since that’s kind of my role right now.”

The players echoed this sentiment and shared positive reactions of having Chesney on the field.

“He’s led Wroblewski take the lead,” said JMU sophomore wide receiver Elijah Sarratt. “He gives his input now and then but it’s going well.”

The Dukes face Air Force on Dec. 23 at 3:30 p.m. ET in Forth Worth, Texas. This game will air live on WHSV.

