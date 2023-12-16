Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits
Nominate a Teacher of the Month

New coaches work together to lead JMU football

Director of Athletics Jeff Bourne (left) introduces new JMU head coach Bob Chesney.
Director of Athletics Jeff Bourne (left) introduces new JMU head coach Bob Chesney.(WDBJ)
By Peri Sheinin
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 11:17 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Next Saturday, James Madison will play in its first-ever bowl game.

The Dukes are led by two figures in head coaching roles as the team gets ready to face Air Force in the Armed Forces Bowl. JMU acting head coach Damian Wroblewski is joined by head coach Bob Chesney. According to the Dukes, the coaches are working together during practice, with Wroblewski organizing logistics while Chesney gets to know players on an individual basis.

“One of the advantages is that Chesney can weave his way through practice and be a little more personal,” said Wroblewski. “He has the ability to be around the players without having to worry about things like the clock since that’s kind of my role right now.”

The players echoed this sentiment and shared positive reactions of having Chesney on the field.

“He’s led Wroblewski take the lead,” said JMU sophomore wide receiver Elijah Sarratt. “He gives his input now and then but it’s going well.”

The Dukes face Air Force on Dec. 23 at 3:30 p.m. ET in Forth Worth, Texas. This game will air live on WHSV.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE: Police lights
Carjacking & stabbing suspect enters Shenandoah County
Augusta County Sheriff's Office announces alleged reckless handling of a firearm arrest.
ACSO: Fishersville man arrested for alleged reckless handling of a firearm
Augusta Correctional Center (FILE)
Virginia Department of Corrections announces closure of Augusta Correctional Center and three other facilities
Authorities said they are searching for Ashton Cole Sensing, who is wanted for allegedly...
Man arrested for allegedly killing toddler after throwing him against a wall while babysitting
Authorities say a pickup truck driven by 43-year-old Nicky Stone and an SUV driven by...
Married couple hospitalized after crashing head-on, authorities say

Latest News

Charlie Obaugh RV & Outdoor Center Student Athlete of the Week: Victor Bullard
Charlie Obaugh RV & Outdoor Center Student Athlete of the Week: Victor Bullard
On Wednesday, Page County girls basketball powered past East Rockingham.
Page County girls basketball powers past East Rockingham
The Dukes have been led by players such as TJ Bickerstaff, who was voted the Sun Belt Player...
Bickerstaff helps lead No. 20 Dukes to 9-0 start
Nick Kidwell is back on the field for practice, not as a player, but as a coach of the...
Kidwell steps into new role for bowl game