Disney’s Animal Kingdom announces birth of African elephant calf

The baby girl is named Corra and she weighs 218 pounds.
The baby girl is named Corra and she weighs 218 pounds.(Disney)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 6:47 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
(CNN) - Animal care teams at Disney World in Orlando, Florida, are celebrating a milestone birth.

They announced Saturday the birth of an African elephant calf at Disney’s Animal Kingdom.

It is the first calf born at the theme park in seven years.

The baby girl is named Corra and she weighs 218 pounds.

Officials say she is now bonding with her mother, Nadirah. She was born at the park in 2005.

The baby girl is named Corra and she weighs 218 pounds.
The baby girl is named Corra and she weighs 218 pounds.(Disney)

Disney’s Animal Kingdom is known for its commitment to wildlife conservation and education.

The park is home to various animals, and many of them participate in breeding programs to help conserve endangered species.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

