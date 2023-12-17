NBA G League player, girlfriend arrested in connection with missing woman found dead in Henderson

UPDATE:

FOX5 has confirmed Chance Comanche played basketball for the Stockton Kings in the NBA G League this season, an affiliate of the Sacramento Kings. Comanche scored a team high of 16 points at Dollar Loan Center on December 5, 2023 against the NBA G League Ignite.

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says a woman was kidnapped by friends and then murdered in early December.

Police say Marayna Rodgers went missing on December 5, 2023 when she was with her friend Sakari Harnden,19, and her boyfriend Chance Comanche, 27.

Two people who knew Rodgers notified police on December 7, 2023 and said she was missing and that she had not been seen or heard from in a couple of days. That’s when police started their investigation.

FOX5 spoke to Marayna’s friends on December 12, when she was still missing.

“I believe that she was taken against her will. I’m not sure if it was a male, a female that took her. I’m not sure, but I know this whole situation is not like Marayna whatsoever,” said Marayna’s friend Garrett Comer. “I’m not leaving until we find Marayna. There’s no other option. The only option is to bring her home. I’m not going home until I got Marayna.”

Marayna and friends came to Las Vegas from Washington state on December 1.

“The whole reason of coming to Las Vegas was just to have a vacation, get away from things back home,” said Comer.

Comer said he dropped Marayna off with a friend around 1:15 a.m. on December 6. He said her last pinged location was on the southwest edge of the Las Vegas Valley around two hours later, and she was never heard from again.

“The friend that I dropped her off with is someone that we’ve known for a good amount of time, about 6, 7 years of our life,” said Comer. “I should’ve been there with her. I shouldn’t have left my friend.”

The Criminal Apprehension Team (CAT), made up members of the FBI, LVMPD, Henderson and North Las Vegas Police Departments arrested two people in connection with Marayna Rodgers’s disappearance.

Through police investigation and suspicion of foul play Harnden was arrested in Las Vegas on December 13, 2023 and Comanche was arrested in Sacramento, CA on December 15, 2023. Camanche is expected to face charges in Las Vegas and will be extradited to Nevada.

Both Harnden and Comanche are expected to be charged with open murder.

Through their extensive investigation, CAT then located the body of Rodgers in the desert area in Henderson, NV. The Clark County Coroner has confirmed the remains are of Marayana Rodgers.

LVMPD requests anyone with information contact them at (702) 828-3521, homicide@lvmpd.com or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers (702) 385-5555.

