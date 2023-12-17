Cream of the Crop
Preparing for your flight when feeling anxious

Airplane generic
Airplane generic(PRNewswire)
By Olivia Whitehouse
Updated: 49 minutes ago
WEYERS CAVE, Va. (WHSV) - It is not uncommon to experience anxiety when flying. This holiday season many people are catching flights to visit loved ones.

“November was a really good month for us. [It was] the second busiest month we’ve had since Contur began service here in 2022,” said Heather Ream, Director of Marketing and Communications for the Shenandoah Valley Airport.

Ream said December holiday travel is looking strong, and it is expected to see traffic from the Bowl Game James Madison University is playing in.

Brooklyn Sites MA,LMHP-R, EAP Onsite Clinician with Sentara RMH said while people seek anxiety medication when they have a fear of flying, there are other ways to cope if they do not want to take medication.

“First one is being able to educate yourself. That is going to just simply provide reassurance on the safety of flying,” said Sites.

Sites said she recommends using gradual exposure, which she suggests to clients who are dealing with any fear that is coupled with anxiety.

“So, like spending time in an airport or taking short flights just to build up your tolerance prior to taking a longer flight for example,” said Sites.

The fear of the unknown, turbulence, lack of control, being in an enclosed space, and past traumatic flying experiences, are all factors that can cause someone to feel anxious about flying.

“Also a fear of heights is another one that often gets overlooked when discussing a fear of flying,” said Sites.

It is important to pack smart to avoid delays at the airport, said Ream.

“Make sure that you are following all of the TSA guidelines for your carry-on luggage and for your liquids and just make sure you are packing the best way possible, so you can have smooth sailing through security.”

You go to the TSA webpage which lists its guidelines for what you can and cannot pack.

