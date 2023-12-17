Staunton Innovation Hub announces new location in Waynesboro

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - The Staunton Innovation Hub announced its plans for a third location in Waynesboro.

After opening in 2020, the Innovation Hub has been home to many different entrepreneurs and businesses in the Queen City. In late 2022, the Innovation Hub announced a new location in downtown Harrisonburg, renovating the old Wetsel Seed building.

Amy Lessley, community manager for Staunton Innovation Hub, said the pandemic was the perfect time to open the Hub. After the world shifted back to in-person working, she said people often learned the importance of social interaction in the workspace.

“As the world started to open up and people became much more comfortable, they realized that even though it was exciting in the beginning to skip work and not put on pants, you can’t do this alone. At the Staunton Innovation Hub, what we offer is a community, we offer support,” Lessley said.

Lessley said facilities like the Staunton Innovation Hub are often found in large, populous areas. Rural areas are often left behind in coworking spaces, but the Innovation Hub has given people multiple opportunities to not only meet new people socially but to expand their horizons with career advice from multiple people.

“You find co-working facilities all over the country but you find them in the New Yorks, the Chicagos and all these big cities. The need for connection and the need for support, especially for new entrepreneurs or remote workers that might be lonely does not exist solely in big cities,” Lessley said.

Not only did Lessley emphasize the need for spaces like this across rural areas, she said people are often packing their bags and moving away from large cities in favor of small-town connections.

“They say big cities are some of the loneliest places on earth and people are coming away from the D.C.s and away from big cities to live in places like Staunton because of the connection,” She said.

