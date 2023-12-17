Cream of the Crop
Xavier Brown scores 17 off the bench, No. 20 James Madison beats Hampton 88-71

James Madison guard Xavier Brown (0) dribbles towards the basket against Hampton forward...
James Madison guard Xavier Brown (0) dribbles towards the basket against Hampton forward Ja'Von Benson (21) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023, in Hampton, Va. (AP Photo/Mike Caudill)(Mike Caudill | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 10:42 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
HAMPTON, Va. (AP) — Xavier Brown matched a career-high with 17 points off the bench to lead six Dukes in double figures as No. 20 James Madison defeated Hampton 88-71.

Freshman Jaylen Carey added 12 points and 10 rebounds for the Dukes on Saturday and Michael Green III scored 16 points and had eight assists.

Jerry Deng scored 18 for Hampton and Kyrese Mullen added 14 points and 12 rebounds.

After trailing by 10 at one point, James Madison chipped away at the lead and then used a 13-2 run in the second half to pull away.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

