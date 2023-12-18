Beneficial Rain Followed by Wind and Mountain Snow

(WHSV): Heavy rain at times fell across the region Sunday. Several locations picked up over an inch of rainfall, mainly along and east of I-81. Highest rainfall was east of our viewing area.

Rainfall Totals from Sunday, December 17th, 2023 (Maxuser | WHSV)

Rain has wrapped up as of daybreak Monday and the wind increases in the morning.

SNOW

As the area dries out, rain turns to snow and picks up into Monday afternoon for the Alleghenies. This continues through the day but only for the Alleghenies. The rest of the area will have a mainly dry Monday. However, another piece of energy swings through Monday night into early Tuesday. This will drive flurries and a few snow squalls through the rest of the area.

This will not be a heavy wet snow like last week, and this is a completely different setup. This will be less moisture, a dry snow and limited accumulation outside of the Alleghenies.

Alleghenies: 1-4″ of snow on eastern mountain locations, 4-8″ of snow further west with locally higher amounts

Elsewhere: A trace or a dusting of snow for some. This will not be widespread. At most, up to 1/2″. Higher ridges above 2,000′ could see up to 1″ in a snow squall but this will not be widespread.

Heavy snow is expected for the Allegheny Mountains Monday afternoon into early Tuesday. The National Weather Service has issued Winter Storm Warnings for potentially 6-12″ of heavy snow along the western facing slopes of the Alleghenies, strong winds, and possible blizzard conditions.

Outside of the Alleghenies and our western West Virginia viewing areas, a trace to one inch of snow is possible with flurries and likely snow squalls that will impact the region Monday night into early Tuesday. Travel may be impacted as reduced visibility is possible in snow squalls and localized slick roads may occur if snow falls heavily into the mountains.

Snow showers and squalls to impact region Monday night (Maxuser | WHSV)

WIND

Wind Advisories were issued late Sunday for the entire region to prepare for wind gusts on Monday that could top 45-50 mph.

Wind Advisories added for the remainder of the region for Monday. Heavy rain, heavy snow/squalls, strong winds, and plummeting temperatures. Sounds like a normal Sunday at this point! pic.twitter.com/XSWbF1MYWk — Meteorologist Cody Barnhart (@WHSV_CodyBWx) December 17, 2023

Wind gust forecast 12-18-23 (Maxuser | WHSV)

Windy during the day and evening Monday and staying breezy overnight.

With wind gusts still 20-25 mph overnight and into early Tuesday (35 mph for ridges), that will make lows in the mid to upper 20s feel more like the teens and low 20s. A very cold start to Tuesday. Warm coats needed.

Wind chills in the teens and low 20s early Tuesday morning (Maxuser | WHSV)

RAIN STILL NEEDED

This is how much rain would be needed to end the drought, as of 12-14-2023. The problem is that you need rain over a period of time, one large storm isn’t always the best way. Snow is the best way to put moisture back in the ground but typically our snowiest days come in January and February. After rain last week and another round Sunday, we are making great progress at chipping away this drought.

How much rain needed to end the drought. As of 12-7-2023 (Maxuser | WHSV)

CURRENT DROUGHT

Here’s a look at the current drought for the area, updated on Thursday, December 14th, 2023. Even after a rain event, the surface can dry out fast with wind or warmer temperatures. So it’s important to note we still have a lot of dry fuels in the area but conditions have certainly been improving. We will know our latest drought conditions this Thursday.

LONG RANGE

There could be potential for more moisture at the very end of the month into the new year. Now whether that’s rain or snow, that’s still the question but what we are saying is that there is a little more indication of some active storm tracks at the very end of December.

Overall yes, we had much needed rain on Sunday and will continue to chip away at the drought. Likely not an ender but we are getting there. Updates on your local forecast from the WHSV First Alert Storm Team can be found on the WHSV Weather App. (This is different from the news app).

