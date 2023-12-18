Cook-Cash leaves legacy at Riverheads

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The last high school football team standing in 2023 was Riverheads.

The Gladiators reached the Class 2 State Championship final, where they fell to Radford 39-21. In their first season in Class 2, the Gladiators ended their campaign with a 13-2 record.

A key part of Riverheads’ success has been senior running back Cayden Cook-Cash, who had 34 carries for 194 yards and three touchdowns in the championship final. Cook-Cash has already picked up multiple Division I offers and will soon bring his tenacity and dedication to the college level.

“I would never put a limitation on Cayden Cook-Cash,” said Riverheads football head coach Ray Norcross. “He is such a determined and hardworking young man. He plays his heart out every game.”

