Crews battle abandoned house fire

SALT ROCK, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Firefighters in Cabell County were met with heavy smoke as they battled a house fire on Sunday.

Salt Rock Fire Department said the fire broke out at an abandoned home around 6:00 p.m. Sunday in the 5100 block of Hickory Run Road.

Salt Rock Firefighters say there was no power to the home, so they don’t believe anyone lived inside at the time of the fire.

