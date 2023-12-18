Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits
Nominate a Teacher of the Month

Duck hunter drowns after kayak capsized on lake

Brooks Hardie went missing Saturday while duck hunting. Authorities recovered his body early Monday morning. (Source: WAFF)
By Kate Norum, D'Quan Lee and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 12:19 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON CO., Ala. (WAFF/Gray News) - Authorities recovered the body of a duck hunter who drowned in Lake Guntersville in Alabama early Monday morning.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says 22-year-old Brooks Hardie of Bremen, Georgia, never resurfaced after his kayak capsized while duck hunting around 8 a.m. on Saturday.

Hardie was a former college baseball player and a 2021 graduate of Bremen High School.

Brooks Hardie went missing Saturday while duck hunting. Authorities recovered his body early...
Brooks Hardie went missing Saturday while duck hunting. Authorities recovered his body early Monday morning.(Bremen City Schools)

Several departments and agencies assisted in the search and recovery of Hardie.

According to Eddie Tigue with the Scottsboro Jackson Rescue Squad, grass on the lake is the “most difficult part” of searching, rescuing and recovering on the lake.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WAFF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Augusta Correctional Center (FILE)
Virginia Department of Corrections announces closure of Augusta Correctional Center and three other facilities
Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.
Police identify woman found dead in submerged vehicle
The Staunton Innovation Hub announced its plans for a third location in Waynesboro.
Staunton Innovation Hub announces new location in Waynesboro
WHSV Windy
Beneficial Rain Followed by Wind and Mountain Snow
Photo from National Weather Service shows home was secured to foundation with only straight...
National Weather Service finds homes improperly secured to foundations before tornadoes in Tennessee

Latest News

FILE - United States Steel's Edgar Thomson Plant in Braddock, Pa. is shown on Feb. 26, 2019....
Storied US Steel to be acquired for more than $14 billion by Japan’s Nippon Steel
FILE - Escort volunteers line up outside the EMW Women's Surgical Center, on Monday, July 17,...
Attorneys for Kentucky woman seeking abortion withdraw lawsuit
Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.
Police identify woman found dead in submerged vehicle
A storm system has led to torrential rainfall and flooding in parts of the Northeast. (Source:...
Flooding in New Jersey