Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits
Nominate a Teacher of the Month

Elderly woman hit, killed by car after tripping in grocery store parking lot

The incident happened in the parking lot of the Albertsons store on College Drive in Baton Rouge around 10 a.m.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 11:53 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Police are investigating after a vehicle hit and killed an elderly woman in the parking lot of a grocery store Monday morning, December 18.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the crash happened around 10 a.m. in the parking lot of the Albertsons on College Drive in Baton Rouge.

Police identified the victim as Louise Calloway, 84. They added that she was walking in the parking lot and fell after tripping on a raised portion of concrete.

The driver of the vehicle was driving in the parking lot and didn’t notice Calloway on the ground, according to BRPD.

Police said the victim died at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic VA State Police Vehicle
VSP investigating fatal officer-involved shooting in Strasburg
Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.
Police identify woman found dead in submerged vehicle
Police in Arizona said five children died in a house fire.
5 children killed in house fire, authorities say
Augusta Correctional Center (FILE)
Virginia Department of Corrections announces closure of Augusta Correctional Center and three other facilities
This happened in the Salt Rock area at the 5100 block of Hickory Run Road.
Crews battle abandoned house fire

Latest News

WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Windy and chilly start to the week
The Richmond Hollywood Cemetery buck had been in the area for about a decade, residents say.
Investigation continues into the killing of a popular Richmond buck
15 year-old Aliyah Knight sits in front of hundreds of toys and books she has collected for...
Page County teen hopes to spread kindness through gift drive
Harrisonburg Public Works snow pickup gear.
Harrisonburg Public Works prepares for winter weather
Blue Ridge food bank food drop off location.
Timberville Mobile Food Pantry looking for volunteers