Harrisonburg Public Works prepares for winter weather

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - With temperatures dropping, Harrisonburg Public Works is working to make sure the friendly city is ready for whatever weather it sees.

Harrisonburg Public Works starts planning for snow days at the end of October during an event they named “Dry Run”. During the week-long event they test all their equipment, install what’s necessary, train employees, and more.

Tom Hartman, Harrisonburg Public Works Director, said it’s important to stay ahead of potential snow crisis.

“It’s important for us to do it now because its so many pieces of equipment and people that would have to move around when the event actually gets here, that if we don’t do adequate planning and preparations well before we think we may see the first drop of snow it would just be a mad house. Trying to get things coordinated and ready to go if a storm is 12-24 hours out.” Hartman said.

Hartman said as far as the order of clearing the roads, there are three classes of roadways when it comes to snow and operation Primary, roads that lead to emergency services. Collector routes or secondary routes which are the larger roadways. Then they will focus on the residential streets.

Hartman said they are also prepared for the city’s sidewalks.

“We’re able to equip our mowing, we have pretty large mowing equipment during the summer. That equipment has attachments where we could put snow plows, snow blower equipment in that lawn mowing equipment essentially.”

If you would like to learn more about Harrisonburg Public Work’s winter weather plans you can visit https://www.harrisonburgva.gov/snow-plow.

