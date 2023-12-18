HCPS makes changes to policy administration of opioid-overdose reversal drugs

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - In recent months Harrisonburg City Public Schools has looked at ways to update its policy on emergency medication use, specifically the administration of the opioid-overdose reversal drug Naloxone, also known as Narcan.

Although there has not been an opioid overdose at any HCPS school, at a Dec. 5 school board meeting, several changes were unanimously approved, including the doubling of doses of Narcan at each of the 13 schools in the division from two to four.

School resource officers currently carry the medication. But, HCPS Chief Officer for Student Support April Howard said in conversations with community agencies like the Harrisonburg-Rockingham Community Services Board and HCPS families, the board determined it would be beneficial for each school nurse to be trained on the administration of Narcan and keep supply in the clinic.

“We will partner with our local health department and CSB to provide training for our nurses and to receive the medication to maintain in our clinic. From there we will look at other opportunities for training for staff who may be interested in this as well as our families,” Howard said.

Howard said HCPS applied through the Virginia Department of Health, which supplies free doses of Narcan to approved organizations and school divisions.

