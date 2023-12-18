Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits
Nominate a Teacher of the Month

Investigation continues into the killing of a popular Richmond buck

Residents say the Hollywood Cemetery deer has been around for a decade
The Richmond Hollywood Cemetery buck had been in the area for about a decade, residents say.
The Richmond Hollywood Cemetery buck had been in the area for about a decade, residents say.(Parks Rountrey)
By 12 On Your Side Digital Team
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 3:39 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources’ Law Enforcement Division says it has identified the suspects who illegally killed a buck in Hollywood Cemetery.

“The primary suspect sent photos of himself with the nontypical 29-point buck to a Facebook page, claiming to have killed the buck in Prince Edward County, Virginia, with a muzzleloader,” the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR) said Monday.

DWR says officers contacted a suspect and determined that the deer was killed illegally.

The suspects have not been named, but DWR says charges are pending as the investigation continues.

According to the DWR website, hunting is not permitted on city property.

The deer, who had many names like “Hollywood,” “Billy,” or “Prince,” had a lot of fans in Richmond.

Residents say the deer has been around for at least a decade.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic VA State Police Vehicle
VSP investigating fatal officer-involved shooting in Strasburg
Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.
Police identify woman found dead in submerged vehicle
Police in Arizona said five children died in a house fire.
5 children killed in house fire, authorities say
Augusta Correctional Center (FILE)
Virginia Department of Corrections announces closure of Augusta Correctional Center and three other facilities
This happened in the Salt Rock area at the 5100 block of Hickory Run Road.
Crews battle abandoned house fire

Latest News

WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Windy and chilly start to the week
15 year-old Aliyah Knight sits in front of hundreds of toys and books she has collected for...
Page County teen hopes to spread kindness through gift drive
Harrisonburg Public Works snow pickup gear.
Harrisonburg Public Works prepares for winter weather
Blue Ridge food bank food drop off location.
Timberville Mobile Food Pantry looking for volunteers