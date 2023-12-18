Cream of the Crop
JMU women's basketball prepares for key rematch against Maine

After 10 days of rest from competition, James Madison women's basketball returns to the court on Sunday when the Dukes face Maine.
fter 10 days of rest from competition, James Madison women’s basketball returns to the court on Sunday when the Dukes face Maine.(WHSV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 6:14 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - After 10 days of rest from competition, James Madison women’s basketball returns to the court on Sunday when the Dukes face Maine.

The Dukes and Black Bears are tied in the all-time series, with each team taking three wins apiece. Last season, Maine edged JMU 60-58 in Harrisonburg.

This year, Maine boasts two America East Players of the Year. The Black Bears currently sit in the second spot in the America East with a 6-4 overall record.

“Offensively they’re meticulous,” said JMU women’s basketball head coach Sean O’Regan. “They defend really smart and use their bodies in the defensive end in a tough way.”

The Dukes and Black Bears take the court on Sunday at 1 p.m. in Orono, Maine. This game will be streamed live on ESPN+.

