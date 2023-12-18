Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits
Nominate a Teacher of the Month

Man shot by girlfriend’s dad over disagreement on dirt bike parts, sheriff says

Bruce Haddix, 52, was arrested early Saturday morning after he shot someone in the foot,...
Bruce Haddix, 52, was arrested early Saturday morning after he shot someone in the foot, according to the Brown County Sheriff's Office.(Brown County Jail)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 10:30 AM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROWN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A man was allegedly shot by his girlfriend’s father on Saturday after the two had a physical altercation, according to the Brown County Sheriff’s Office.

Cody Henderson, 28, was shot in the foot by 52-year-old Bruce Haddix over a disagreement about dirt bike parts, Brown County Sheriff Gordon Ellis said in a press release.

The shooting happened at approximately 1:36 a.m. in the vicinity of Bradley Drive and State Route 125.

According to the press release, the altercation began as a physical fight until Haddix pulled out a 9 mm handgun and began chasing Henderson all the way to his vehicle, outside of the 52-year-old’s home.

Sheriff Ellis says Haddix fired multiple rounds at the 28-year-old, striking the vehicle and the victim in the foot. However, Henderson was able to flee the scene on foot.

The sheriff’s office asked for assistance from the Brown County Combined Tactical Response Team to arrest Haddix who was inside his home. A hostage negotiator was able to convince him to come out. He was taken into custody without incident at approximately 4:15 a.m.

Haddix is currently being held in the Brown County Jail and is facing a felonious assault charge with more charges possibly pending against him, Ellis said.

This is an ongoing investigation.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic VA State Police Vehicle
VSP investigating fatal officer-involved shooting in Strasburg
Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.
Police identify woman found dead in submerged vehicle
Police in Arizona said five children died in a house fire.
5 children killed in house fire, authorities say
Augusta Correctional Center (FILE)
Virginia Department of Corrections announces closure of Augusta Correctional Center and three other facilities
This happened in the Salt Rock area at the 5100 block of Hickory Run Road.
Crews battle abandoned house fire

Latest News

The Richmond Hollywood Cemetery buck had been in the area for about a decade, residents say.
Investigation continues into the killing of a popular Richmond buck
Traffic Crash
VDOT: Tractor Trailer crash causing lane closures on I-81 South
WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Windy and chilly start to the week
15 year-old Aliyah Knight sits in front of hundreds of toys and books she has collected for...
Page County teen hopes to spread kindness through gift drive
Harrisonburg Public Works snow pickup gear.
Harrisonburg Public Works prepares for winter weather