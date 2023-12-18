Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits
Nominate a Teacher of the Month

Missing New York City child potentially in Virginia

3-year-old Kadence France, reported missing by the New York City Police Department.
3-year-old Kadence France, reported missing by the New York City Police Department.(Virginia State Police)
By Justin Geary
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 5:59 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - A Missing Endangered Child Alert has been issued for a missing New York City toddler who could be in Virginia, according to Virginia State Police.

3-year-old Kadence France was last seen on December 16 in New York City.

France is a black female who is 3′0″ tall and weighs 35 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a pink jacket, a winter jacket with poms poms, black leggings, and black Ugg boots.

France was last seen with 26-year-old Randalae Rhodes, a black female who is 5′6″ tall and weighs 240 pounds with unknown hair color, brown eyes. Police say they don’t know what clothes Rhodes could be wearing. Rhodes is possibly driving a blue Honda Accord with unknown license plates.

France’s disappearance poses a credible threat to her health and safety as determined by the investigating agency.

For more information, contact the New York City Police Department at 718-981-2714.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Augusta Correctional Center (FILE)
Virginia Department of Corrections announces closure of Augusta Correctional Center and three other facilities
The Staunton Innovation Hub announced its plans for a third location in Waynesboro.
Staunton Innovation Hub announces new location in Waynesboro
WHSV Windy
Beneficial Rain Followed by Wind and Mountain Snow
Photo from National Weather Service shows home was secured to foundation with only straight...
National Weather Service finds homes improperly secured to foundations before tornadoes in Tennessee
A toy drive in southern New Jersey initially began as a joke about the self-checkout at a...
Man turns fake Walmart ‘party’ Facebook post into massive holiday toy drive

Latest News

WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Windy and chilly start to the week
WHSV Fast Cast 12-18-23
Page County Gift Drive - Tell Me Something Good
Sentara RMH
Sentara RMH helps expecting moms prepare for delivery
HCPS Narcan Policy Changes