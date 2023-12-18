Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits
Nominate a Teacher of the Month

Orphaned bear cubs get second chance at life at zoo

Two black bear cubs have joined the Great Northwest area at the Oregon Zoo. (SOURCE: KPTV)
By FOX 12 Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 2:15 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV/Gray News) - Two black bear cubs have joined the Great Northwest area at the Oregon Zoo.

The cubs, named Timber and Thorn in honor of their forest home and the local soccer teams, were found wandering separately in Alaska and were too young to survive on their own, the zoo said.

Both of the cubs were rescued by state wildlife officials and taken to the Alaska Zoo for care before coming to the Rose City.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Timber and Thorn to Oregon,” said Travis Koons, who oversees the zoo’s Great Northwest area. “They’ve been playing together and showing us their personalities already — Timber is a bit more adventurous even though Thorn is the bigger of the two.”

The cubs are currently settling into a small section of Black Bear Ridge before joining adult bears Cubby and Dale in the full habitat.

“Visitors may catch glimpses of the cubs now, but they don’t have access to all of Black Bear Ridge yet,” Koons said. “Once Timber and Thorn are ready, they’ll be able to venture out into the larger habitat. I have a feeling that new climbing structure is going to get a lot of use.”

The zoo said donations to the Oregon Zoo Foundation helped with a habitat remodel for the black bears, which included a custom-made bear hammock and plenty of new places for the cubs to explore.

Copyright 2023 KPTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Augusta Correctional Center (FILE)
Virginia Department of Corrections announces closure of Augusta Correctional Center and three other facilities
Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.
Police identify woman found dead in submerged vehicle
The Staunton Innovation Hub announced its plans for a third location in Waynesboro.
Staunton Innovation Hub announces new location in Waynesboro
WHSV Windy
Beneficial Rain Followed by Wind and Mountain Snow
Photo from National Weather Service shows home was secured to foundation with only straight...
National Weather Service finds homes improperly secured to foundations before tornadoes in Tennessee

Latest News

Pope Francis waves during the Angelus noon prayer from the window of his studio overlooking...
Pope approves blessings for same-sex couples if the rituals don’t resemble marriage
FILE - A man salutes after placing a wreath at Arlington National Cemetery, Saturday, Dec. 16,...
Judge issues order keeping Confederate memorial at Arlington Cemetery for now
15 year-old Aliyah Knight sits in front of hundreds of toys and books she has collected for...
Page County teen hopes to spread kindness through gift drive
Harrisonburg Public Works snow pickup gear.
Harrisonburg Public Works prepares for winter weather