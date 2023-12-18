Cream of the Crop
Page County teen hopes to spread kindness through gift drive

By Taylor Rizzari
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 2:03 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SHENANDOAH, Va. (WHSV) - 15-year-old Aliyah Knight is like many typical teenagers, going to school, playing sports, and working. This year as the holiday season came around, Aliyah said she wanted to take on another initiative; a gift drive for patients at Sentara RMH.

“I think I have a pretty good life and it’s sad like the people in the hospital don’t have the same opportunities and things that I do I just think it’s super unfair. So I want them to be happy and have the same opportunities I have,” Knight said.

A wish to make people happy, it’s something Aliyah’s parents Travis and Natasha said has been something Aliyah has been vocal about from a young age, even writing it in a letter to Santa when she was 7-years-old.

Now 8 years later, she is gathering donations for a drive she started in the Town of Shenandoah called ‘Christmas for Children’ which will go to families at the hospital.

Over the last several weeks, Aliyah has gathered nearly $2,000 and hundreds of teddy bears, coloring books, books and more.

“I was super I guess blessed to see how many people in my community got involved and donated I think that it grew very quickly I was not expecting it to get like this big,” Aliyah said.

Aliyah said she only hopes to see the drive grow in the future, but if people cannot donate, she added there is always something you can do for free to make someone’s day.

“I think the little things matter most in life and the kids don’t care about who you are even if you just say something to them, say something nice, anything helps. It could make anybody’s day. You never know what somebody’s going through,” Knight said.

Aliyah will be taking donations of money, stuffed toys, coloring books and supplies, and books until Dec. 21 at Taste: The Southern Market at 609 Third St. Suite A in Shenandoah, or coloring supplies can be dropped off at Shenandoah Elementary School. Aliyah will be delivering the toys to Sentara RMH on Dec. 22.

