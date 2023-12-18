Public hearing set for animal ordinances in Augusta County

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - After months of arguments, the Augusta County Board of Supervisors voted to advertise a public hearing for animal ordinances.

Animal ordinances have been a topic for discussion for most of 2023. In May, it was discovered that civil fines assessed to citizens in place of criminal summons for over 30 years were illegal. When the Board heard the announcement, assessment of fees seized and most animal control calls became class 4 misdemeanors.

Since that meeting, Augusta County’s administrator Tim Fitzgerald has worked with the Shenandoah Valley Animal Services Center, his county attorney and both the Waynesboro and Staunton city attorneys to make a clear, and concise rewrite of these ordinances.

Fitzgerald said people living in the county spoke multiple times about the discrepancies between Augusta County law and Virginia state code when it came to punishments and definitions of animal ordinance violations.

“Mostly what we’ve heard is that our ordinances match the state code,” Fitzgerald said. “We’ve taken a long time to go through each section of our code. We met here with some folks who shared some of their thoughts with us at board meetings.”

Some of the changes these ordinances include:

The language used to describe offenses like “running at large” and “license violations.”

Legalizing the civil fines assessed instead of a criminal summons.

And the right for SVASC to charge a fee for animals housed at the shelter after they are delivered by animal control for their owners to pick up.

For a full list of the changes, click here. All writing in red is the updated version, compared to what it used to be.

Fitzgerald said the process was stalled by the collaboration needed between three different governments. SVASC is a multi-municipality shelter that serves Augusta County, Staunton and Waynesboro. Currently, the county’s laws differ from both Staunton and Waynesboro’s laws. With these changes, Fitzgerald said it should curb confusion on the policies animal control officers have.

”We have folks that are right on the line in some cases where a dog may be running at large. They may live in the city and the dog was found in the county and vice versa,” Fitzgerald said. “Having the three localities align in this is important moving forward and that’s an ease for our citizens.”

The public hearing will be at the Augusta County Government Center in Verona on Jan. 24, 2024, during the board of supervisor’s meeting.

