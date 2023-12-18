Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits
Nominate a Teacher of the Month

Roanoke bus driver found not at fault after hitting student

A school bus crash.
A school bus crash.(AP GraphicsBank)
By Isabella Ledonne
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 6:41 PM EST|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A crash involving a Roanoke City Public Schools bus and a student left the girl hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. Roanoke Police said the bus driver hit the girl when she entered the intersection of Cove Road and Lancelot Lane NW on Friday.

The vice president of National Express, Durham School Service’s parent company, confirmed the company has completed its internal investigation of the incident. The investigation determined the driver was not at fault, and was back on a scheduled route Monday.

Roanoke Police told WDBJ7 traffic investigators are set to meet with the Commonwealth’s Attorney to review the case and evidence.

Roanoke City Public Schools did not provide an update on the girl’s condition.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic VA State Police Vehicle
VSP investigating fatal officer-involved shooting in Strasburg
Traffic Crash
VDOT: Crash cleared on I-81 S
A Bullhead City police spokesperson said there were reportedly no adults home at the time of...
5 children killed in house fire, authorities say
Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.
Police identify woman found dead in submerged vehicle
Pedestrian hit at Albertsons on College Drive
Elderly woman hit, killed by car after tripping in grocery store parking lot

Latest News

Frederick County man killed in crash on Berryville Pike
The Afton Express would help people get from the valley to Charlottesville. | Credit: WHSV
Tractor trailer crash causing delays on I-64 East near Fishersville
Snapshot from VDOT traffic camera at MM 205 of Interstate 81 at 11:47 a.m. on June 9, 2020
Tractor trailer crash causes delays on I-81 North at MM 205
Snapshot from VDOT traffic camera at MM 237 of Interstate 81 as of 3:50 p.m. on June 5, 2020
Crash near Weyers Cave cleared, crashes near Mt. Crawford cause more I-81 South delays
Snapshot from a VDOT traffic camera at MM 213.4 of Interstate 81 as of 11:58 a.m. on May 22, 2020
Paving operation to cause overnight I-81 lane closures next week