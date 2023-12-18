Sentara RMH helps expecting moms prepare for delivery

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Over the course of nine months, WHSV is talking with expecting mothers and local providers about the journey of pregnancy.

A big part of that journey is the delivery, and feeling prepared for that hospital stay can be top of mind for many parents.

Chelsea Shepherd is pregnant with her fourth child.

“This pregnancy went by faster than any of ‘em,” Shepherd said. “When you got one in school, and one that’s not far from school, and then a one-year-old that just started walking, it’s never a dull moment.”

With each birth Shepherd has learned the best ways to prepare for delivery and for the hospital stay.

“My first pregnancy, I brought everything... This last pregnancy, I just brought the bare minimum. The diapers are provided, the wipes. Don’t bring yours from home,” Shepherd said.

Staff at Sentara RMH note that being and feeling prepared starts with having a conversation with your provider and nurses.

“Make sure they know exactly what your preferences are and what you would like. Of course, safety always has to be number one, but we will do everything we can to make sure that what you want for your birthing experience is exactly what you get,” Sabrina Shiflett, Director of Sentara RMH’s Family Birthplace, said.

Expecting parents can take classes to get an idea of what to expect during birth and get a tour of the unit.

“See what the rooms look like, what the equipment looks like. It decreases their stress and anxiety,” Shiflett explained.

Sentara RMH also offers a number of things to make the hospital stay and the delivery as comfortable as possible.

“Lots of positioning techniques. We have what we call a peanut positioner, a birthing stool, we have massage chairs, we have jacuzzi tubs,” Shiflett said. “We also have medications, nitrous oxides, which helps moms relax and we also have epidurals.”

While it is important to keep open communication about what you want, it’s also important to be flexible.

“Because things change when you’re in labor, and your pain changes, and what you think you might want will change during labor as well,” Shiflett explained.

But one thing that won’t change is the quality of care you receive.

“Last year, we were awarded the U.S. News and World Report recognition for having one of the highest quality maternity services in the state, in the nation actually,” Shiflett said.

Shepherd was very happy with her stay at Sentara RMH for her last birth. She said it was perfect and that she’s looking forward to seeing all nurses who helped her again.

“We treat each patient like they’re our own family, and it’s the connection you build. We really care about each person,” Shiflett added.

If you do plan to deliver your child at Sentara RMH, you can park in Parking Lot A and come through the main entrance of the hospital. That door is open from 5:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. After 9 p.m., you can park in the emergency room parking lot. The maternity unit is located on the third floor of the hospital.

“It doesn’t matter where you get your prenatal care. We welcome all moms, and dads, and families to come deliver their baby at Sentara RMH,” Shiflett said.

