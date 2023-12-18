Staunton-Augusta YMCA brings toy donations to Valley Mission

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Toys donations were dropped off at Valley Mission from the Staunton-Augusta YMCA. Andrea Ryder, Child Care Program Director for the YMCA, said Christmas is about giving and wanted to teach that to the children.

”I wanted them to have the experience and come full circle so, that way they can see what they are doing, where it is going, and how it is helping,” Ryder said.

Valley Mission will be distributing Christmas donations to local communities the week leading up to Christmas and will be giving donations to people at the shelter on Christmas Day.

Rachel Bain, Director of Marketing and Development for Valley Mission, said they are helping more than 50 children and 75 adults for Christmas.

“We have local churches, people in the community that will reach out to me around Thanksgiving time that will adopt out families or single adults,” said Bain.

Bain said they try to make Christmas at Valley Mission as special as possible.

“This is my third year being a part of this. It is pretty special, pretty magical. Just having the community come together and make that possible, makes it even better,” Bain said.

One of the children who dropped off the toys, Meadow, said that she brought a toy she thinks will make a little girl happy.

“Its a poppy troll hair-thing and it has pictures on the back with different hair styles,” said Meadow.

Another child that was bringing in toy donations said that this was his first time dropping off donations at Valley Mission. “It is very nice to give toys to people who don’t have any. I think the kids will toys that we are giving them,” said Uriah.

Ryder said she felt great about how things went, and was thankful the staff and children were able to come and donate.

