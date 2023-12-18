Timberville Mobile Food Pantry looking for volunteers

Cream of the Crop
By Ty Powell
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 1:59 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TIMBERVILLE, Va. (WHSV) -The Blue Ridge Area Food Bank is “going the distance” to feed families around the valley with a mobile food pantry.

Timberville mobile food pantry has been servicing those in need for five years and currently operates every second Thursday of every month on McCauley Avenue.

Blue Ridge Area Food Bank communication manager, Les Sinclair said the mobile pantry is an opportunity for the organization to help distribute more food in rural areas.

He said since the startup of the mobile pantry its impact on the community and those in need has significantly increased.

“It has seen a lot of growth over the years. In fact, just recently, were seeing a lot this year of growth. In mobile food and food pantries in general, twenty-five to thirty-five percent. And at the Timberville mobile food pantry, the last couple of months were sitting at about twenty-five to thirty percent.” Sinclair said.

Sinclar talked about how serving more people requires more support from the community.

“Well support is really important, you can see some of the volunteers behind me. But, we can’t do what we do without volunteers and Timberville pantry in particular really has the need for volunteers.” Sinclair said.

To find out more about volunteer opportunities or where to find a pantry visit BRAFB.org

